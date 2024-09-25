Indiana Ranked 50th in Voter Turnout

Indiana has a voter turnout problem…

Only West Virginia is worse. Linda Hanson from the Muncie Delaware County League of Women Voter on WMUN yesterday – October 7th is the deadline to register, as well as check your voter registration.

If you’re in the 6th Congressional District, listen or attend tonight’s candidate forum in Greenfield at The Rick’s Theater – 6:00 p.m., live on WMUN and Oldies 101.

Day 1 of official practice was yesterday for BSU’s women’s basketball team, but Brady Sallee said they have not sat much at all during the off season…

The non-conference schedule for BSU’s women’s basketball team has had a difficult time getting Indiana teams to play here, says Coach Sallee…

The Coach was on WMUN’s Delaware County Today yesterday morning.

Aubrey Weigand, Winchester football’s female kicker, broke her own school record on homecoming night after she was crowned homecoming queen. The Star Press had that.

The National Weather Service is confirming that second tornado touched down in Jay County Sunday evening as an EF-1 with peak wind speeds of 110-miles-an-hour, and it was on the ground for six minutes.

The legislation about AM Radio in Every Vehicle took another step recently…

Congressman Greg Pence told me the measure still faces some hurdles, but to date has had bipartisan support in the House.

The Indiana National Guard says around 600 soldiers will head to the Middle East to support Operation Spartan Shield.

In Delaware County, contested races for Commissioner District 1, as well as County Council at Large loom large – and the Circuit Court 2 Judge race. County Clerk Rick Spangler told me yesterday that the county website should have the entire list of what you are voting for, this week.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday at Canan Commons in downtown Muncie. Reed Levitz, Executive Leadership Chair with walk day details…

Woof Boom News Bits:

Those two people whose remains were found in the St. Mary’s River near Ft. Wayne on Friday were identified as victims of homicide.

And…

City leaders in Indianapolis are taking their first steps in levying tougher penalties on people busted for illegally taking over public streets for what are known as “spinning” events – when street racers shut down roads and/or parking lots to do donuts with cars in front of spectators.