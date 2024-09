Open Door Health Services invites the community to celebrate the health center’s 50th anniversary at the Decades Dash 5K on October 12. This timed run/walk starts at 9 a.m. at Canan Commons in Muncie. MuncieJournal.com reports a 1-mile Kids’ Run will take place at 8:15 a.m. prior to the 5K start. Participants are encouraged to dress in attire from their favorite decade from the 1970’s forward, honoring Open Door’s founding in 1974.