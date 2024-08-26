New Muncie YMCA Hoping for March 2025 Opening

The new YMCA Muncie’s Chad Zaucha provided a local community group with an update Friday morning – some of the notes: the initial $19 million price tag has swelled to $32 million, with unexpected economic and other factors, they are hoping for a March 2025 opening – and the North West YMCA will remain open until whatever date that turns out to be. The new YMCA will have 24 hour access, just like the Yorktown Y, which will remain open.

Though we heard about it after the fact, last week was a ground breaking of sorts for the new Muncie rehab facility you’ve been hearing about. Delaware County Commissioner Sherry Riggin told a community meeting Friday that the just under $8 million is being funded by the State’s $2.5 million, with the remainder funded with local dollars.

A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 14th slaying of a 15-year-old Muncie boy. Atrevion Lamar Nathan, 21, was taken into custody preliminarily charged with conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. The Delaware County prosecutor’s office is still pursuing having a 14-year-old boy waived into adult court so he can face charges stemming from the homicide, according to the Star Press.

Prairie Creek is currently seeking bids on a 1.5 mile trail extension project. Dustin Clark shared at a community event last week that bids will be decided on by early October, and spring 2025 might be the time for construction.

Services were held over the weekend for a Yorktown firefighter…

Town Manager Chase Bruton on WMUN last week.

Highlights of the 167th Indiana State Fair: Despite navigating heat opening weekend, the 2024 Indiana State Fair attendance reached 854,236, an increase over 2023 attendance of 840,414, with attendees staying longer during each visit, with many vendors and partners reporting record sales.

Amber Greene was introduced as the new Communications Director for the City of Muncie at an event called Coffee with Bill on Friday, where she promised transparency, and “keeping it positive, but being factual.” She also shared her focus on the “Make My Move” program that has been going on for a couple of years, in an effort to get people to move to Muncie to work, and remote work.