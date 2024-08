The city of Muncie is offering a credit monitoring service to its employees after a “data privacy incident” exposed their personal information, including Social Security numbers. According to the Star Press, between May 6 and July 12, that data — revealing info from the W-2 forms issued to about 600 employees working for both the city and the Muncie Sanitary District — was inadvertently emailed to an unintended recipient due to a sophisticated social engineering scheme.