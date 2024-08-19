Muncie Man Charged With Drug Dealing, Eluding Police

A Muncie man was arrested last week on a fentanyl-dealing count after leading authorities on a high-speed chase. The Star Press reports 30 year old Eric Douglas Newton Il was being held without bond Thursday in the Delaware County Jail, preliminarily charged with dealing in a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement. Newton on Oct. 10, 2023, allegedly sold 200 fentanyl pills for $450, to an informant for the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force. The transaction allegedly took place outside a business on Muncie’s south side.