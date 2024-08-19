A Delaware County judge has ordered the Muncie Police Department to reinstate two city officers fired in February over their alleged dealings with cocaine. The Star Press reports the officers — Lance Clay and Jonathan Powell — had filed a legal challenge of the proceedings that led to their dismissals. Muncie Police say they’re examining options and will pursue all legal recourse including an appeal of the ruling.
Judge Orders Muncie PD To Reinstate Two Officers
