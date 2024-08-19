Judge Orders Muncie PD To Reinstate Two Officers

A Delaware County judge has ordered the Muncie Police Department to reinstate two city officers fired in February over their alleged dealings with cocaine. The Star Press reports the officers — Lance Clay and Jonathan Powell — had filed a legal challenge of the proceedings that led to their dismissals. Muncie Police say they’re examining options and will pursue all legal recourse including an appeal of the ruling.

