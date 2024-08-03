Band Day: Muncie Central Wins Again

The 2024 Indiana State Fair Band Day sees Muncie Central march off with top prize (photos credit: MCHS social media).

This year for the 77th annual event, 37 bands performed at the Grandstand on the fair’s opening day.

In the AAA category, Muncie Central secured first place for excellence in music, visual presentation, and overall effect.

In the AA Class, Centerville achieved its first championship title this year, with Frankton-Lapel finishing as the runner-up and Winchester Community in third place. Western Boone was awarded for the best percussion in this category.

For Class A, Tri-West claimed the top spot, followed by Henry County in second and Sheridan in third, with Monroe Central recognized for its exceptional percussion performance (source, StatehouseFiles).

Final placings (source, State Fair Band Day & CITSA Facebook Page):

1 Muncie Central

2 Anderson

3 Kokomo

4 Richmond

5 Jay County

6 Centerville

7 Montgomery County United

8 Frankton-Lapel

9 Western Boone

10 Winchester Community

11 Northeastern

12 Yorktown

13 Tri-West

14 Henry County

15 Marion

16 West Lafayette