Ball State Fan Jam Returns for 2024 Season

Ball State Fan Jam is back: Saturday, August 10th, 2024, estimated to start around 6:30 p.m. at Scheumann Stadium – 3300 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN. 47306. Free for all ages.

A couple more schools start today – Madison, Grant, and Anderson Prep. Few more tomorrow, and 18 area Districts start Wednesday.

Their fourth at Muncie Central High School – State Fair Band Day #1 spots in ’53, ’14, ’21, and now in 2024.

It was 10 years to the day that it happened last time when Muncie Central won first place at State Fair Band Day Friday, according to MCS CEO Dr. Chuck Reynolds.

A single-engine plane flipped in Lake Wawasee after crashing Saturday afternoon at around 3 p.m. WANE TV says it appeared to witnesses one of the wings apparently caught water and went under. The unnamed pilot was able to get out of the plane before the plane flipped.