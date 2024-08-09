ISP Trooper Injured on Interstate

Last week, another Indiana State Police trooper was hit on the side of an Interstate…

ISP PIO Scott Keegan says the trooper should be okay.

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) employees will join First Energy’s restoration efforts in Northern Ohio after destructive storms, including a tornado, had thousands of customers without service still through yesterday morning. Crews from across Fort Wayne, Muncie, Marion, and more will work 16-hour days to help restore not only power, but a sense of normalcy to First Energy customers.

ALICE is an acronym for Asset limited, Income Constrained, and Employed – poverty, even while trying to work multiple jobs, and Jenni Marsh talked about a way to help…

The Heart of Indiana United Way leader said on WMUN yesterday that the THRIVE network coaches are there to help. Find out more on the web.

Just preseason, but the Colts home opener is Sunday – all games on Radio again this season – 92.5 and 93.5 FM, and 1340 AM.

It sells out sometimes…

That from this week’s Muncie on the Move event, put on by the Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce.

Happy 80th birthday Smokey Bear: the legacy of America’s beloved wildfire prevention icon starting asking you to prevent forest fires 8 decades ago.