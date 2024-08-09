Free Concert Saturday On The Commons

Acclaimed bluegrass group Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers will be performing in a FREE outdoor concert as part of the 2024 Muncie Three Trails Music Series. MuncieJournal.com reports the concert will take place at 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 10th at Canan Commons (500 S. Walnut St.) in the heart of downtown Muncie. My Brother’s Keeper from Cincinnati will open the show.