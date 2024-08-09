Acclaimed bluegrass group Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers will be performing in a FREE outdoor concert as part of the 2024 Muncie Three Trails Music Series. MuncieJournal.com reports the concert will take place at 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 10th at Canan Commons (500 S. Walnut St.) in the heart of downtown Muncie. My Brother’s Keeper from Cincinnati will open the show.
Free Concert Saturday On The Commons
Previous Post
ISP Trooper Injured on Interstate
Next Post
Former Elementary School Could Becoming Housing For The Homeless