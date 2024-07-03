Wheeling Avenue To Be Open For Thursday Fireworks

Wheeling Avenue will remain open to traffic during Thursday night’s fireworks celebration in downtown Muncie.
The street had traditionally been blocked to traffic during the annual event, requiring police cars to be posted at each side street. The Star Press reports the sidewalk over the bridge will be available for watching fireworks, as well as Minnetrista, Muncie Central or many other downtown vantage points

27 Year Sentence For Muncie Man On Drug, Driving Charges
Madison County Gains Clean Audit For 2022

