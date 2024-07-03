Madison County Gains Clean Audit For 2022

The Indiana State Board of Accounts recently gave Madison County a clean audit for the year 2022. The Herald Bulletin reports the state agency released a report in June showing no reportable errors in the county’s financial accounts.
Madison County, along with 16 other counties with populations greater than 100,000, is using the General Accounting Acceptable Principles, as required by the state.

Previous Post
Wheeling Avenue To Be Open For Thursday Fireworks
Next Post
Anderson Native Named Head Baseball Coach At Texas A&M

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom