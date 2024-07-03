The Indiana State Board of Accounts recently gave Madison County a clean audit for the year 2022. The Herald Bulletin reports the state agency released a report in June showing no reportable errors in the county’s financial accounts.
Madison County, along with 16 other counties with populations greater than 100,000, is using the General Accounting Acceptable Principles, as required by the state.
Madison County Gains Clean Audit For 2022
