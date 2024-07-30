Severe Weather Tears Across East Central Indiana

Woof Boom News Reporter Bret Busby has more information on last night’s storms…

This past Saturday, Bruce Qualls addressed the police, fire, and other heroes that gathered…

He’s the Crimestoppers Muncie coordinator, and the 50 kids registered were able to shop for back to school at Target Muncie, thanks to a grant from the Arby’s Foundation.



August 23rd is the start of high school football coverage from Woof Boom Radio. There’s games on WMUN and Oldies 101 – Sports Director Zach Johnson has a preseason schedule video.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay visited training camp in Westfield on Sunday. He says he’s excited to see quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor playing together. Up until Sunday, Irsay hadn’t been seen in public since last December because of his health. He says he’s recovering from a fall and is getting better every day.

Kyle Padgett is the head football coach at Muncie Central High School, and he told me last wee on WMUN that he’s pleased with the progress made over the summer…

that youth football camp continues today and tomorrow at Ball Rec Field.

September 12th, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Anderson High School Auditorium, Democrat Deborah Pickett and Republican incumbent Victoria Spatz are confirmed – Robby Slaughter is an independent candidate, having secured enough signatures to be on the Ballot for the 5th Congressional District – and is being considered as well by organizers, the Leagues of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County, Anderson-Madison County, Hamilton County, and Howard County. All are invited to attend, or Listen to Live radio coverage on 4 of our stations, plus free streams. We are also working on video stream availability. We will also provide coverage of the 6th Congressional District – that forum in Greenfield on September 25th.