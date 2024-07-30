Madison County Storm Damage

Tornado warnings sounded last night just before 10pm in Madison County. That was followed by several reports of funnels, and possible touchdowns reported by spotters. EMA and Law enforcement radio traffic confirmed the roof and walls blown off the gym at the Frankton Lapel School Admin building (the former Jackson Township elementary school) near Perkinsville. Parts of the building were blown onto and damaged several school buses, parked nearby. There were various other reports of trees down, We’ll have more details when we get them.

(submitted photo) Frankton Lapel School Administration Building on County Road 300N