Richmond Babysitter Charged In Connection With Baby’s Death

A Richmond babysitter faces a felony charge over the death of a baby in her care. According to the Star Press, 36 year old
Shawntae Marie Griffee was charged last week with reckless supervision by a childcare provider. According to court documents, Griffee on Jan. 24 determined the child — an 8-month-old boy — was not breathing when she observed him in a bassinet he had been sleeping in. Efforts to resuscitate the child failed.

