Convicted Killer Seeks Early Release From Prison

Convicted killer Matthew Stidham was back in town this week, continuing his pursuit for an early release from prison.

According to the Star Press, Stidham, now 51, was 17 when he participated in the robbery and slaying of Daniel Barker, a 31-year-old Eaton resident, in February 1991. Trial testimony indicated the victim was beaten then stabbed 47 times before his body was thrown into the Mississinewa River.