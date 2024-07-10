Convicted Killer Seeks Early Release From Prison

Convicted killer Matthew Stidham was back in town this week, continuing his pursuit for an early release from prison.
According to the Star Press, Stidham, now 51, was 17 when he participated in the robbery and slaying of Daniel Barker, a 31-year-old Eaton resident, in February 1991. Trial testimony indicated the victim was beaten then stabbed 47 times before his body was thrown into the Mississinewa River.

Previous Post
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Muncie Opening Southside Middle School Site
Next Post
Richmond Babysitter Charged In Connection With Baby’s Death

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom