Lapel Reschedules Canceled Fireworks

If you’re still in the mood for fireworks, you’re in luck. Lapel canceled its Thursday night show due to a forecast for bad weather and now the fireworks have been rescheduled to be part of the Lapel Village Fair. They will be launched at 10 p.m. Friday, July 12, concluding the fair’s Friday night events. A street dance on Main Street will end at 10 p.m., followed by the fireworks display at the Lapel Middle School football field.

Previous Post
New Castle Man Accused Of Stabbing Police Officer In The Arm
Next Post
Muncie Woman Charged In January Chase Case

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom