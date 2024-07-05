Lapel Reschedules Canceled Fireworks

If you’re still in the mood for fireworks, you’re in luck. Lapel canceled its Thursday night show due to a forecast for bad weather and now the fireworks have been rescheduled to be part of the Lapel Village Fair. They will be launched at 10 p.m. Friday, July 12, concluding the fair’s Friday night events. A street dance on Main Street will end at 10 p.m., followed by the fireworks display at the Lapel Middle School football field.