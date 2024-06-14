Youth Football Camp Happening Tomorrow At Muncie Central

So who’s coming to help with Eddie Faulkner’s youth football camp tomorrow at Muncie Central High School…

Registration starts 8:15 a.m. for 9 to 13-year-olds, and 11:15 a.m. for 14 to18-year-olds. Free. It’s on regardless of the weather.

Judge says no dice to a repeat criminal’s motion for modification of sentence. Delaware Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Judi L. Calhoun denied the motion for Nathaniel Williams seeking early release from prison. Prosecutor Eric Hoffman objected for several reasons, including When sentencing the Defendant, the Court stated, “the Defendant’s character demonstrates an enhanced sentence, executed to the Department of Corrections, is required to protect society.”

Poverty exists in our Country, too – and Muncie Community School kids qualify for free or reduced breakfast and lunch to a large degree…

That’s incoming CEO Chuck Reynolds on WMUN this week. Summertime food programs help those kids, even with school out of session.

It used to be the Delaware County Jail, and is getting close to being downtown Muncie housing – what do you know, Mayor Dan Ridenour…

From WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

Monday’s from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. on WMUN Radio, Dr. Joe welcomes guests on All Kinds of People – this week it’s Robby Tompkins, next Week Eric Grim, and after that it’s Dale Basham. Radio first, then podcast replays on WMUNmuncie.com.

Tomorrow, it’s the 5th annual Juneteenth Muncie event at McCullough Park Muncie – Dorica Watson…

the Federal Holiday is Wednesday – no USPS mail home delivery and other closures.

New staffers in Muncie to protect…

Mayor Ridenour from a social media post earlier this week.

The Indiana Michigan Power Summer Concert Series tonight at the Civic Green in Yorktown with Woomblies Rock Orchestra. Food trucks begin serving at 5:30 p.m.; music starts 7:30 p.m.

Award winning author Kyrie McCauley is the guest of Cam and TC tomorrow on Page Turners – the Broadcast Book Club on WMUN Radio – from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m., followed by Connected with Linzi Marie.