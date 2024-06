From a social media post from Indiana Concerns of Police Survivors, Congratulations to Elijah Shahnavaz, on his recent graduation from Fishers High School. Elija is the surviving brother of Noah Shahnavaz, slain Elwood Police Officer,

Elijah plans on obtaining his EMT Basic certification this summer then going to work full time at an ambulance service. Future plans are to expand on his skills and obtain Paramedic certification.