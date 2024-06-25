Teen Charged In Anderson Shooting

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on multiple charges following a shooting incident Monday in the 900 block of Walnut Street. The Herald Bulletin reports the teen has been charged with criminal recklessness, battery with a deadly weapon and dangerous possession of a firearm. Police were dispatched at 7:35 p.m. Monday on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found Chais Ferrell, 21, suffering from a g non-life threatening gunshot wound.