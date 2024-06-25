Anderson Housing Authority To Upgrade Smoke Detectors With Grant Money

The Anderson Housing Authority has been awarded a $57,300 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. According to the Herald Bulletin the funds will be used to install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in the Lynwood Village apartments and scattered sites for public housing. HUD announced last week that it awarded $10 million to 65 Public Housing Agencies in 32 states across the country to make needed capital improvements that enhance safety and security for residents in public housing developments.