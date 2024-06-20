Steve Lindell on his Trip to Uganda

We’ve shared several stories of my recent learning trip to visit with Radio Pacis in Northern Uganda, now a 25 minute interview with Editor in Chief Mike Rhodes is posted on MuncieJournal.com – plus some more photos from the journey.

Indiana State Representative Sue Errington was on WMUN recently and invited suggestions for upcoming awards…

  July 15th is the deadline to suggest – the League of Women’s Voters, or Sue is where to do so.

Congressional Award Gold medalists – 6th District Representative Greg Pence…

Creating a lasting impact with local organizations, the Muncie Altrusa Foundation awarded grants to the organizations during the last fiscal year: see the list on our free MuncieJournal.com.

Earlier this week, BSU’s Donan Cruz got back from Mexico with the U21 National Team.  After beating Canada in 3 sets on Sunday, they qualified for the World Championships winning what’s called the NORCECA CHAMPIONSHIP.

