June 26th has been chosen as the date for a recount of the Republican race for at-large county council in Delaware County.
Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler said the hearing in Delaware Circuit Court will be just two days before a recount deadline of June 28, reports the Star Press. The judge in the case, Blackford Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade, will likely need to extend the deadline to complete the recount.
Recount Date Set For At Large County Council Vote
June 26th has been chosen as the date for a recount of the Republican race for at-large county council in Delaware County.