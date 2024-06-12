The main road through Muncie is getting better with repaving – who’s responsible for what portion, Mayor Dan Ridenour…

and that’s where the paving has been going on so far, then the City takes over…

and that chunk will be from there to Wheeling in the second phase.

Speaking of road work, Tillotson road work continues in Muncie, as AEP rebuilds the underground power lines, and I asked Mayor Ridenour what happens to the road…

from yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

July 15th is the date that no home delivery by newspaper carriers for the Star Press will happen any longer. It’s the USPS from then on for the dwindling number of subscribers. It is not known how much, if at all this new system will delay delivery.

Rehab update from Pres. Mearns at BSU…

He suffered a severe injury in November – playing ping pong in his home. Reportedly, his son was leading at the time of the incident.

Juneteenth Muncie celebration this Saturday – the reason, Dorica Watson…

2:00 to 9:00 p.m. at McCullough Park Muncie. Full WMUN interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

Indiana Court of Appeals rejected convicted murderer Kenneth Herbert appeal to overturn his conviction. In 2023 he was convicted and then sentenced to 65 years. Among other things, Herbert alleged on appeal that there was insufficient evidence for the jury to have convicted him of murder. A unanimous panel of the Indiana Court of Appeals disagreed stating “we hold that the evidence is sufficient to show that Herbert knowingly or intentionally killed Kimberly.”

People are talking about the 9th annual Anderson On Tap Craft beverage festival at the Dickman Town Center June 29th, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. 35+ Indiana breweries will be featured.