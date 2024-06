Heart of Indiana United Way announced the awarding of grant funding, totaling over $1.4 million for the next two years at the annual Grants and Gratitude event held onJune 11 at Ivy Tech in Muncie. This year’s grants were distributed among 47 organizations across five counties, supporting initiatives in Community Resilience, Read & Achieve, and the THRIVE Network to bolster local communities in Madison, Delaware, Henry, Randolph, and Fayette counties.