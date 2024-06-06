Muncie City Council Vote to Move Forward with Controversial Raise for City Employees

Reviewing this week’s Muncie City Council meeting: much discussion about a Mayor’s retreat with disagreements about this tradition, some having to do with open door meeting access rules. Also discussed – a representative from the Mayor’s office talked about the 10% raise for all civilian city employees that was pushed through by Mayor Dan Ridenour, which was seen as circumventing the City Council’s processes. Ridenour’s representative stated that everything was completely within the Mayor’s power. After discussion, Council unanimously moved to introduce the ordinance.

More Muncie City Council review: Councilwoman Sara Gullion recognized Christiana Mann for her service to the community. And, Leo Furlong, soon-to-be sixth grader from Burris Laboratory School, was recognized. Placed 60th out of 205 students who participated in last week’s National Spelling Bee.

Is coaching different today than when Eddie Faulkner started doing it…

His June 15th youth football camp at Muncie Central was in focus during the interview – hear it again on This Week in Delaware County from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday’s on WMUN.

Tentative plans are formulating for two important candidate forums sponsored by Area League of Women’s Voter groups and Woof Boom Radio. Late September for the 6th Congressional District, and early October for the 5th District. More info to come as plans are formalized.

Summer Smash Bash, an event meant to support Delaware County Special Needs Prom, will be happening at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on June 30th. The event will have food, games, and music, all in an effort to support this local nonprofit. If you’d like to volunteer for Summer Smash Bash, or any event, visit https://delcospecialneedsprom.org to learn more.

Part of the fun tonight is the Flower Hour, says Angie Hibner from Muncie Downtown Development Partnership…

Events run 5:00 til 8:00 p.m., at Canan Commons, Cornerstone Center for the Arts, plus businesses, restaurants and galleries in the downtown area.

Lane restrictions were extended yesterday on Tillotson Ave. in Muncie as underground work continues. As we told you first yesterday morning on WMUN news Radio, avoid the area if possible, or prepare for a slow go through that stretch so crews can safely do their important work.

Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital has been designated as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality High Performer by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation – which recognizes healthcare facilities that provide inclusive and equitable care.

A road in Muncie may be permanently closed. A representative of Fairmount Properties, who have partnered with Ball State for its Village Revitalization Plan, have brought forth an ordinance to vacate a portion of Dill Street, which will be used to create homes and provide a green area for the new homeowners. The Muncie city council voted to move forward with this project.

Congressman Greg Pence told me earlier this week that he attended another EV roundtable recently at UIndy…

From a WMUN Radio interview.

COVID-19 increased mental health concerns among teens: Before the pandemic, Mental Health America saw roughly 1 million people a year. In 2020, that number rose to 2.6 million people. The Star Press had that.

Today is the 80th anniversary of D-Day, as the Allied Forces launched the landing in Normandy, France.