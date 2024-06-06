Free Summer Lunches for Youth in Anderson

Anderson Public Library will have Free lunch and activities for youth under the age of 18 this summer. The program will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 11 through July 17 from 12-1:30pm in the Cardinal Room of the library! The release says the meals are to be eaten at the library.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federal nutrition program funded by the U.S.Department of Agriculture and administered by the Indiana Department of Education.