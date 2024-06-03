Monroe County Declines to Charge War Protesters at IU

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to charge the 55 protesters arrested at Dunn Meadow at Indiana University for their participation in the Israel-Hamas war protests in April.

Update to a story we shared last week – administrative leave for firefighter Jordan Delaney. The Muncie Fire Department wanted to share that will be the case until the investigation is wrapped up for events that allegedly happened while off duty.

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her tour. July 27th was the Gainbridge Fieldhouse date and refunds will be given – no reason released for the no-go.

Remember, it’s a Tuesday morning event this time for Muncie on the Move at the Horizon Convention Center downtown Muncie – breakfast starts 6:45 a.m. and program 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. tomorrow – tickets at the door.

He was a Muncie Central Bearcat and more, and now he’s on the coaching staff of the Pittsburgh Steelers…

Eddie Faulkner will have a free football clinic…

from WMUN’s Delaware County Today last week. No registration needed. All the info is on WMUNmuncie.com.

I was there to learn the ways they do Radio there – and a hallmark of their programming are Programs hosted by Presenters that are loved in their communities, and they take phone calls – PACIS they take many phone calls.

Uganda’s Constitutional Court recently upheld an anti-gay law that allows the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” despite widespread condemnation from rights groups and others abroad. One activist petitioner quickly vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court. This was explained to be by Reporters of Radio Pacis during my visit there recently. President Yoweri Museveni elected in 1986, signed the bill into law in May last year – it is not known if any sentences have been carried out. The U.N. commissioner for human rights said nearly 600 people have been reportedly subjected to rights violations and abuses based on their actual or assumed sexual orientation or gender identity since the law was enacted in May. The World Bank halted new loans to Uganda, the United Nations threatened pulling out of the country. Homosexuality is criminalized in more than 30 of Africa’s 54 countries. Pride Month, the worldwide celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and rights, started Saturday with events around the globe.

An annual report from the Marion County Coroner’s Office shows the most dangerous zip code in Marion County is 46218. According to the report, 35 fatal shootings happened in the zip code that’s north east of downtown Indianapolis and includes that Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

WoofBoom News Tidbits:

Research has found that Vitamin D and calcium don’t actually prevent broken bones.

And…

There’s a lot of space junk orbiting Earth. How many pieces of “orbital debris” are larger than 1 millimeter? Try 100 million, according to NASA.

And…

A waiter in a restaurant in China ate a fly after a customer found the dead insect in her bowl of noodles. The customer had demanded to see the manager of the restaurant, which caused the waiter to panic and swallow the fly.