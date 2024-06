Muncie police say a Delaware County man stole a large box truck parked outside Cheers Tavern i n Muncie that contained more than $12,500 worth of alcoholic beverages. 39 year old Beau Thomas Burchel is charged with auto theft, theft, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended. The Star Press reports Burchel was arrested Thursday after leading officers on a foot chase near the Murpah Shrine Club, 3671 N. Shrine Drive.