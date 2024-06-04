Anderson University Direct Admit Program

Anderson University is rolling out its Madison County direct admit initiative, designed to simplify the admission process and provide a direct path for Madison County high school students to AU. The new initiative guarantees admission for students in grades 9-12 from Madison County high schools who express interest and graduate with a 2.5 GPA or better. The initiative eliminates lengthy applications and complex processes. AU is offering a special scholarship of up to $10,000 exclusively for all students directly admitted from Madison County high schools.

In total, nine high schools are participating in the initiative:

Alexandria Monroe High School, Anderson High School, Anderson Preparatory Academy, Elwood Jr. Sr. High School, Frankton Jr. Sr. High School, Indiana Christian Academy, Lapel High School, Liberty Christian High School, and Pendleton Heights High School. Students interested in pursuing a degree at Anderson University can learn more online at https://anderson.edu/admissions/direct-admission-initiative/