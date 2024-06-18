Congressman Pence on Rumors of Military Draft

Rumors abound: is the US headed toward a military draft? I asked Congressman Pence about it yesterday on WMUN….

Some reports say it was a part of the National Defense Authorization Act that was passed by the House Friday.

Last week’s Supreme Court ruling about bump stocks promoted me to ask Congressman Pence about them…

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down a rule that banned bump stocks, issued by the Trump administration after a 2017 mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas.

Muncie businessman Bill Lett was the guest yesterday on our 765BusinessJournal.com Radio Show with host Lathy Peguese. Hear the replay on WMUNmuncie.com.

Lindsey Lynch is the 2024 Delaware County Fair Queen…

grandpa Bill Lynch is the former BSU head football coach, and Carla and Bill Lynch are mom and dad. Midway open July 15th through 20th.

Last week, State Representative Sue Errington joined other House Democrats in signing a letter urging Indiana’s federal congressional delegation to continue the state’s successful bipartisan gun safety laws in both the legislature and Congress. In a release, she cited a rule which ends a loophole allowing the sale of unlicensed firearms online and at gun shows. Though the new provision works to keep illegal firearms from being trafficked into our communities, the House Judiciary Committee recently held a hearing to discuss overturning the rule.

Power Hour Radio show is local sports talk on WMUN with Mark Foerster – in studio all week, and on the sidewalk Friday – in front of the Pubhouse at the Courtyard by Marriot. Plan ahead to attend.