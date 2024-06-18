‘Be My Neighbor Day’ In Muncie

“Be My Neighbor Day,” will be held from 1-4 p.m Saturday, June 22, at Canan Commons in Downtown Muncie.
This annual free event features live music, fun activities for kids, and more, including more than 20 booths (“neighbors”) offering fun activities for the whole family with the help of arts organizations, community centers, and other awesome non-profit groups. Also, every child who turns out gets a free book.
A free book for every child

