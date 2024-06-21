Be My Neighbor Day Moved Indoors Due To Heat

The first full day of summer – the solstice hit yesterday afternoon, on what was the longest day of the year.

The heat has moved tomorrow’s Be My Neighbor Day…

Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns on WMUN – during the live interview, we were notified of the location change: Inspire Academy, due to the heat. Still 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bozell Funeral Home in Lapel, Indiana, has purchased three new locations in Southern Madison County and Northern Hancock County. All the acquisitions are from the St. Pierre family.

Why is the Muncie Community Christmas Sing not until December 8th? From incoming CEO Chuck Reynolds, “The 1st is the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Need a few more days to let our food to digest before kicking in the season.”

Fireworks: what’s legal, and when? Jeff Stanley, Deputy Chief of Delaware County Sheriff Department…

From WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show yesterday. There are safety risks, too – and it’s always best to let professionals do at the many shows in East Central Indiana.

New concessions plan for Ball State Athletics events – we saw a social media post from A-Team Concessions saying they are no longer doing it…

President Geoffrey Mearns said he was thankful for that local company, and there were no problems to report. A-Team also said they have plans for other area work, and will be making some announcements soon.

Meet Aaron Murphy, the new Varsity Girls Basketball Coach and Physical Education teacher at Blackford Jr.-Sr. High School. Murphy comes to Blackford County Schools via Hamilton Heights Middle School in Pendelton. A 2014 graduate of Ball State University and Ivy Tech, Murphy brings 8 years of experience to coaching.

Another free concert tonight in Yorktown at Civic Green…

Town Manager Chase Bruton on WMUN earlier this week.

This week, for the 12th time, a drug dealer has been convicted of Dealing Resulting in Death. Judge John M. Feick of the Circuit Court No. 4 convicted Ricky L. Taylor in a three day bench trial, with sentencing set for July 17th, 2024. Up to 46 years, and up to $50k in fines are possible. After the verdict was returned, Delaware County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Ramirez, who prosecuted the case, said in a release “As far as we are aware, this may be the first time that an upper-level supplier has been held accountable for an overdose death related to his distribution network.”

One of newest Radio shows on WMUN is Come On Over with host Tiara Hicks – the guest tomorrow is Sydney Johnson, about how the murals done make Muncie more approachable and beautiful – that’s 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Then later on Connected with Linzi Marie, SteVen Knip talks about what to do if you feel your rights have been violated, after an appointment to a Board by the Mayor.