Water Main Flushing to Begin this Month in Muncie

Indiana American Water is conducting water main flushing in its Muncie service area this month, beginning May 15th through July 15th, 2024. Expect crews to be in area neighborhoods starting at 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on most days, weather permitting. The company conducts annual maintenance programs to assure high-quality water service and to ensure fire hydrants are operational. Indiana American Water is responsible for over 31,000 fire hydrants in communities across the state. No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the work. Customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration while this program is underway. Customers should refrain from doing laundry during the time of day when the flushing program is taking place in or near their neighborhood.

The Star Press is getting a new editor. Virginia Black will lead news operations at the Lafayette Journal & Courier, The Star Press in Muncie and The Palladium-Item in Richmond. As editor, Black hopes to help rebuild the close bonds that The Star Press once held with the community. She hopes to do this by providing Muncie with important and impactful journalism. Black will start in her new position on June 3rd, and will be based in Lafayette, according to a Star Press report.

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever in their regular season opener 92-71 Tuesday night. The Fever trailed by just 8 going into the fourth quarter, but the Sun outscored them 27-14 in that final period. Caitlin Clark scored 20 points in her WNBA debut for Indiana with 5 out of 15 shooting. She finished with 10 turnovers. Dewanna Bonner was one of four double figure scorers for the Sun. She led them with 20 points. The Fever will have their home opener on Thursday at 7 pm against the New York Liberty. The game will be televised on WTHR channel 13. In the NBA, The New York Knicks erased an early seven point deficit to dominate the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Tuesday night 121-91. The Pacers have been averaging 10 turnovers per game in the playoffs. On Tuesday night, they had 18 while the Knicks had just nine. The Knicks lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is in Indianapolis Friday night.

Governor Eric Holcomb would like to see policy and agenda transparency from 2024 gubernatorial candidates. Talking to reporters Tuesday, Holcomb said the candidates need to prioritize breaking more state records and improving the lives of every Hoosier, no matter how they vote. Holcomb said he wants the records that have been set on his watch, or previous successor’s watches, to be crushed, and to do that you have to have a plan. Then, you have to implement and execute on that plan. He said he’s hopeful that those substantive issues that Hoosiers care about and sit around the dinner table talking about will be fleshed out over the coming months leading up to the general election.

ALDI is issuing a cream cheese recall due to a potential salmonella risk. The Germany-based grocery chain is recalling 8 oz. portions of its Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese, Cream Cheese, and Strawberry Cream Cheese spreads. The recall is out of an abundance of caution, and it is in cooperation with Schreiber Foods, Inc. Affected products have sell-by dates between August 30th and September 15th. If you purchased one, you are encouraged to throw it out or return it for a refund.

Single game tickets for Indianapolis Colts 2024 home games at Lucas Oil Stadium went on sale yesterday at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com. For the fourth year, each NFL team will play 17 regular season games and three preseason games. For the Colts, this will include eight regular season home games and two home preseason games. Home matchups include Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions this season.

Research conducted by the organization Class Central revealed that “Phlebotomist “is the most sought-after job in Indiana, with over 4,000 searches per month. Ranking just behind that were Flight Attendants and Welders, both just shy of 4,000 monthly searches, and then a Nurses and Teachers rounded out the top five. The data was collected using Google search trend phrases. The search included over 100 different jobs, including chiropractor, data analyst, influencer, DJ, and electrician. A phlebotomist, someone who draws blood from patients and donors, earns roughly $40,000 a year on average and requires state and federal certification.

WISH TV reports a stretch of I-465 between 65 and 70 on the south side of Indy is the first stretch of interstate in Indiana that has implemented “ramp metering.” They’re stop lights that signal when you can and can’t merge. It’s meant to prevent traffic jams, but many drivers were not a fan of it on Tuesday. On the first day of the system being used, many drivers said they were frustrated that the lights were not turning when they pulled up to the light. INDOT says that you have to make sure you pull all the way up to the white line on the ramp in order to trigger the lights with the weight of your car.

Beech Grove Cemetery’s 152nd Annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held in the American Legion section on Monday, May 27th at 11:00 a.m. The Blackford County Development Corporation has 10 separate parcels of real estate up for bidding. Bids will be accepted for the next 30 days. You’ll need to complete a bid form. For more information contact city hall in Hartford City.

A physician who operated a pain clinic in Muncie has pleaded guilty to four criminal charges. 62-year-old William Perry Hedrick pled guilty on Monday to unlawful dispensation of controlled substances, Medicaid fraud, obstruction of justice and harassment. Hedrick’s medical office on Fox Ridge Lane — known as the Indiana Pain Center — opened in July of 2013. Authorities alleged his clinics in Indiana contributed to the deaths of eight people by overprescribing pain medications according to The Star Press.

Registration is now open for the 2024 Junior golf camp at Cardinal Hills golf course. The event will be held from June 17th to June 21st. There are two age groups, age 7-11 and 12+. Students will learn golf rules and etiquette and golf course play including expert coaching from the pros at Cardinal Hills. To register, go to Cardinal Hills Golf course’s Facebook.

You may have noticed American flags flying at half-staff yesterday. Governor Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday from sunrise until sunset in honor of the Peace Officers Memorial and Police Officer Week. Holcomb had asked Indiana businesses and residents to lower their flags as well.

A teenage boy is being charged with murder as an adult. In March, Zaiden Guy allegedly shot and killed Byron Dennis Jr. at a Circle K store, according to Marion Police. On Tuesday, Guy made a virtual court appearance via ZOOM as the judge read six felony charges against him, including two counts of murder. Guy had just turned thirteen a month before the shooting. Currently, he’s being held without bail at the juvenile detention center, with his trial scheduled for October 28th.

WTHR reports American Idol” winner and Grammy nominee Jordin Sparks will perform the national anthem ahead of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IMS announced the multi-platinum singer-songwriter and actress will sing before the start of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26th.

Second Harvest food bank has launched an innovative “mobile market” program. Similar to a food truck, the mobile market can pop up in smaller parking lots and accommodate the needs of smaller communities. The mobile market mainly offers a variety of produce and frozen proteins. Second Harvest is coordinating the market to distribute in the evening and on Saturdays.