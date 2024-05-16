Water Main Flushing In Muncie

Indiana American Water is conducting water main flushing in its Muncie service area this month, beginning May 15 through July 15, 2024. Expect crews to be in area neighborhoods starting at 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on most days, weather permitting.
No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the work. Customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration while this program is underway. Customers should refrain from doing laundry during the time of day when the flushing program is taking place in or near their neighborhood.

Water Main Flushing to Begin this Month in Muncie
Trial Date For Ex-Cop Charged With Battering Set For September

