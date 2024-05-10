Used Book Sale Donations Sought

Donations of new and gently used books, puzzles, DVDs and CDs (music and books) will be accepted for the American Association of University Women – Muncie Branch Used Book Sale starting at 8 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Ball State University Alumni Center. MuncieJournal.com reports carts will be available to unload books at the front door of the Ball State Alumni Center, and donors may temporarily park at the entrance of the center.