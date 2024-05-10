‘State Of The Schools’ Event Held In Muncie

A “State of the Schools” event held this week provided an opportunity to review the six years since the Indiana General Assembly gave Ball State University oversight of the then-troubled Muncie Community Schools system. The Star Press reports according to Muncie school officials and Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns, the collaboration — making Ball State the first university in the nation to oversee a local school district — has been productive, to the benefit of both students and their teachers.

Woof Boom