Overdose Deaths Down in Indiana

New data issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated a nearly 18% decrease in overdose deaths in Indiana in 2023. According to a news release from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, around 2,190 people died by drug overdoses in 2023, a 17.85% decrease compared to 2022. Indiana’s decrease was the second highest percentage decrease in the United States.

49-year-old New Castle resident Angela Dawn Showalter was in the process of being arrested for driving while intoxicated on May 9th when she allegedly told the deputy that if he did not take her into custody, she would provide him with “free haircuts for life,” according to a court document. As a result, Showalter is charged in Henry Circuit Court 2 with both bribery, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and driving while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence. That from The Star Press.

IBJ.com reports the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is in the midst of a $64 million overhaul that will help it catch up to the latest standards in education and visitor experience. The museum hadn’t been renovated since it opened in 1976, and the facility was running on fumes with a plethora of deferred maintenance—including leaky windows and a near-death HVAC system.

Several Indiana lawmakers will soon head back to the Indiana Statehouse for what are known as interim study committee meetings. These meetings are held periodically throughout the General Assembly’s months-long recess that, historically, result in committee reports/recommendations over hot-button issues like healthcare costs, road funding and childcare. Lawmakers will study student absenteeism during the summer recess.

The Indiana Pacers went into Madison Square Garden and knocked off the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals 130-109 Sunday afternoon. The victory means the Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Boston Celtics. It’s their first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2014. Game 1 between the Pacers and Celtics will be tonight, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Speaking of the Pacers, Many media outlets are reporting that Pacer fans were frustrated with ESPN’s coverage of Sunday’s Pacers-Knicks game, saying it displayed serious bias in the game 7 pregame show. One Pacer’s fan said the coverage was all Knicks and announcers were openly rooting for the team.

A former Anderson High School student has been honored for her work and life-saving care at the school. Because of her work to build Anderson’s athletic training program, Chamberlain was chosen as a finalist for the Henry Schein Medical’s Athletics and Schools Rising Star Award. The award, presented by the health care supplies business, recognizes athletic trainers in their first five years in the industry according to an IndyStar report.

According to Indiana House Republicans, there’s a new law that will require health insurance companies to reimburse for ambulance services that are not part of a person’s coverage plan. About 28% of emergency trips in a ground ambulance result in a potential surprise bill. Officials say these bills can place a “significant” financial burden on patients, often leaving them with “overwhelming” expenses they may struggle to pay. Officials say House Enrolled Act 1385 goes into effect July 1st.

Around one o’clock on Sunday, Viviana Hickey and her friend were eating lunch outdoors in the busy Fountain Square neighborhood, when a man fired his gun from his Jeep into another man’s truck. After the man was shot, his car crashed into another vehicle at the corner of Prospect and Shelby Streets. Hickey says it took less than a minute for the police to show up. They arrested the shooter.

WISH TV reports Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack. Combs said in a video apology that he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable.” The music mogul posted the video statement on Sunday to Instagram and Facebook. Combs won’t be charged for the 2016 Century City hotel beating, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

May is American Stroke Month and Indiana residents report higher levels of stroke than other states, according to the American Heart Association. Neurologist Dr. Jerry Smartt says he definitely sees patients that smoke and are obese. Those are two big risk factors for strokes, but they are largely preventable and treatable. 800,000 people in the US have a stroke each year. If you see face drooping, arm weakness or speech difficulty, it’s time to call 911.

The Indiana Department of Education announced on Monday that they are accepting applications for their Career Scholarship Account program. The program is aimed to help students in tenth through twelfth grade obtain funding necessary to participate in work-based learning programs like internships, apprenticeships, and getting credentialed in certain fields. The CSA program will provide $5,000 annually to students so long as they are enrolled in programs approved by the INDoE. Visit the student learning and pathways page at in.gov/doe for more information

WTHR reports Bruce Nordstrom, a retail executive who helped expand his family’s Pacific Northwest department store chain into an upscale national brand, has died. Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. said its former chairman died at his home on Saturday. He was 90. Bruce Nordstrom and other members of the third generation took leadership reins in 1968. They brought the company public in 1971 and expanded its footprint across the U.S. while also launching the lower-priced Nordstrom Rack chain of stores.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced on Monday that Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ken Griffey Jr. has been named honorary pace car driver for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Griffey Jr. will drive the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and lead the field of 33 drivers. Griffey Jr. played 22 years as an outfielder in Major League Baseball. He spent the majority of his career with the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds, with a brief stint playing for the Chicago White Sox.

The Associated Press reports Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy. The company said it had more than $1 billion in debt, and it plans to sell its business to its lenders. In turn, it will receive financing to stay afloat. It expects to continue to close restaurants in the meantime.

Donations of new and gently used books, puzzles, DVDs and CDs are being accepted for the American Association of University Women – Muncie Branch Used Book Sale. Items can be dropped off now through Tuesday, May 28th, at the Ball State University Alumni Center, 2800 W. Bethel Ave. Carts will be available to unload books at the front door of the Ball State Alumni Center, and donors may temporarily park at the entrance of the center. The Muncie Branch of AAUW uses its proceeds to support its nontraditional student scholarships and the operations of the Muncie Branch. For the 2024-25 school year, the group will award three $1,500 scholarships to Delaware County residents.

Here are a few Memorial Day 2024 statistics according to Wallethub.com. 3.5 million people are expected to travel by air over Memorial Day weekend, up 5% over 2023. 818 hot dogs are consumed every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day (seven billion total). Discount shoppers can expect 15 to 80% discounts on sales during the 2024 Memorial Day weekend.

Speaking of Memorial Day, your memorial day cookout may cost you more this year. According to Datasembly, which tracks weekly changes in grocery prices across the country, groceries for the average cookout will cost Americans about 10% more than they did for Memorial Day 2023.

Even as overall inflation is slowing down, cookout staples like burgers, hot dogs and buns are seeing price increases that are higher than inflation rates. Overall grocery prices only increased 0.3% during April.

In a social media post on Monday, Muncie Parks and Recreation announced that the splash pad at Tuhey Pool will be available to use this summer.

Second Harvest Food Bank will have a food distribution tailgate at the Muncie Mall this Thursday, May 23rd at 10:00 a.m. Tailgate distributions are for everyone who needs them, regardless of income or address. They will also have a food distribution tailgate at Callaway Park in Elwood this morning beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Muncie Community Schools will have a variety of summer camps and programs for students this summer. To see what is available for elementary, middle school and high school students, go to the Muncie Community Schools website and select “Summer Opportunities” from the “student programs” dropdown list at the top of the homepage.