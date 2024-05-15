New Biden Administration Move Could Pave Way for Medical Marijuana Legalization in Indiana

The Biden administration’s move to reclassify marijuana may change Indiana’s marijuana laws. State Senator Rodney Pol suggests that recent actions by Biden’s team could pave the way for medical marijuana legalization in the state. Pol says veterans would benefit from medicinal marijuana, especially in cases where they have severe PTSD. He says many veterans have urged him to move on allowing medical marijuana use in the state. The administration is shifting marijuana’s classification from Schedule 1 to Schedule 3, a less restrictive category. While this does not mean Hoosiers can light up for fun legally, it signals a potential shift toward accepting marijuana for medical use.

Gunshots, a person injured, and arrests made. That’s what IMPD said happened on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday night. IMPD Lieutenant Vincent Turner says shots had been fired and police arrested one person. Turner says they later realized that more shots had been fired at a home nearby and there were three teen suspects inside. SWAT cleared the home. One person was injured and taken to a hospital.

The Muncie Police Department will be hosting a number of programs in the month of June to teach 6th through 12th grade girls about police work. All programs will be held at City Hall from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and dinner will be provided. Visit the city of Muncie’s facebook page for dates and more information.

WTHR reports an Anderson woman claims a postman pepper sprayed her dog through the mail slot on her front door. The entire incident was video recorded by a Ring doorbell camera. Kerrigan Cronk says the postman delivered mail through the mail slot then pulled out a bottle of pepper spray and began spraying her 1-year-old dalmatian through the mail slot. Cronk said after she realized what happened, she filed a claim with the USPS and called police. The postal service issued an apology to Cronk, but could not comment further on the incident citing it was a personnel matter.

The No. 17-ranked Taylor University baseball team enjoyed a 10-2 victory over No. 23 MidAmerica Nazarene Monday afternoon in its first game of the 2024 NAIA Baseball Championship Opening Round at Winterholter Field.

The Broadcast Education Association recently released its rankings for institutional excellence in media—and Ball State University placed in the top 10 for creative achievement in student broadcast and media programs for the third consecutive year. Ball State’s College of Communication, Information, and Media (CCIM) placed seventh nationally out of more than 90 ranked institutions in BEA’s “2024 Top Winning Overall Programs.” Ball State also placed second in the “Top Winning Sports Programs” and eighth in the “2024 Top Winning Documentary Programs” categories.

The David Owsley Museum of Art at Ball State will present Art in Bloom, a free public floral exhibition Saturday, May 18th, and Sunday, May 19th, with extended museum hours from 1-5 p.m. on both days. In addition, a free public reception will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18th, featuring jazz, snacks, and a cash bar. Family-friendly activities include docent-led tours, flower-related demonstrations, live music, and hands-on crafts for all ages. Parking is free on West Campus Drive in the Old Quad.

A man died after he was trapped in a trench that collapsed in Noblesville Monday morning. Firefighters pulled the man from the trench shortly after noon, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The Hamilton County Coroner has identified the man as 21-year-old Shawn Young of Elwood. The rescue happened at the new Crew Car wash at 146th and Umber Avenue in Noblesville. Young was installing a water pipe when the 8-foot-deep trench collapsed. 26 firefighters responded to the scene.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s controversial plan to create an additional professional sports development area in downtown Indianapolis was introduced to the City-County Council on Monday with two more council sponsors—and questions over the committee assignment for the proposal. IBJ.com reports the proposed taxing district is part of Hogsett’s attempt to create a funding mechanism to support an undisclosed ownership group’s application for a Major League Soccer expansion team in Indianapolis. The mayor’s plan, if successful, would essentially doom a stadium project proposed by the Indy Eleven soccer team.

The Hearts and Hands United event “Tools for School kick off lunch” will take place at Amazing Joe’s Grill this Thursday, May 16th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Hearts and Hands United tools for school drive.

An Indiana truck driver is accused of killing a police officer during a traffic stop in Utah. Court documents reveal he had been holding a woman captive in his truck’s cab. Michael Aaron Jayne, faces charges including aggravated murder and kidnapping. Sgt. Bill Hooser, 50, died at the scene while assisting the woman who escaped from Jayne’s truck. Jayne, of Garrett, Indiana, was on federal probation and is now held without bail. No formal charges have been filed yet. The incident occurred during a stop in south of Salt Lake City, after an anonymous 911 call.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced dates for the 2024-25 migratory bird hunting season on Monday.The dates are broken up into three segments with the first getting underway on September 1st. Then, Hoosiers will be able to hunt Mourning Doves, Snipes, Sora Rails, and Canadian Geese all across the state. You can view the full calendar and refresh your knowledge of regulations at in.gov/gamebird-seasons.

National Police Week, which runs from May 12th to May 18th, pays tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty and recognizes the commitment of all officers who serve and protect their communities. The week is a time for us to come together as a law enforcement community and as a nation to remember our fallen heroes and their families.

After not featuring an exhibit of chimpanzees for more than 35 years, the Indianapolis Zoo plans to showcase primates in a big way with a $25 million habitat opening this month. IBJ.com reports 21 animals will be featured in the new exhibit. It won’t be difficult for attendees to seek out the zoo’s new residents when the International Chimpanzee Complex opens on May 25th, thanks to an elevated trail system that spans more than a quarter of a mile, it’s possible to see chimpanzees from the zoo’s parking lot.

Yorktown Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting will be Tuesday, May 21st at 8:00 a.m. with guest speaker Kevin Mullaney from Ball State Athletics. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. for networking and coffee. The meeting will be at Yorktown Town Hall located at 9314 Smith St, in Yorktown. For more information, look for the the events calendar on their website: www.yorktowninchamber.org

A staff member at Mary Beck Elementary School in Elkhart was arrested Monday for bringing a handgun on school grounds, according to Elkhart police. A school resource officer arrested the staff member around 9:30 in the morning after another staff member mentioned something about the gun. The name of the employee or their position at the school has not been released. The employee is now in the Elkhart County jail and no formal charges have been filed. Elkhart Community School has not reported on the employment status of the staff member.

According to data released from GasBuddy on Monday, the average cost for gas in Indiana rose 17 cents in the past week. That leaves the state’s average cost at $3.58 per gallon. Experts at GasBuddy say maintenance work at refineries is still wrapping up, preventing a greater output of gasoline. However, they believe most work could be done in time for Memorial Day. Analysts say this is already taking place, as several states have seen price drops.

Fox59 reports one police officer was shoved and two other officers were kicked while responding to a domestic disturbance in Muncie over the weekend. According to an affidavit for probable cause released on Monday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of East Tanner Drive on Saturday after receiving a report from a woman who claimed a man was destroying her apartment. 24-year-old Jaseland Falconbury has been preliminarily charged with three counts of battery against a public safety official, one count of intimidation and one count of resisting law enforcement.

The Training, Resource, & Advocacy Connector (TRAC) has awarded more than $210,000 to early care and learning (ECL) providers in eight East Central Indiana counties. TRAC was created in 2023 under the East Central Indiana Talent Collaborative (ECITC), operating out of the Office of Community Engagement at Ball State University.

If you haven’t been to the Muncie Children’s Museum since the new exhibits have opened, May’s Free Saturday is the perfect time to check it out. Children can play in the new Water Table feature that includes a fog mushroom, tornado “vortex” simulator, and capability to build dams. Kids can also explore the new Muncie & Western Railroad exhibit with a detailed model train layout designed to look like Muncie with familiar landmarks surrounding the tracks. The new exhibit offers numerous interactive areas including a dress-up station, and a Book Nook focused on railroads and trains. Admission to the museum on May 18th is free to all visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.