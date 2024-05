One officer was shoved and two other cops were kicked while responding to a domestic disturbance in Muncie over the weekend. FOX 59 reports officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of East Tanner Drive on Saturday after receiving a report from a woman who claimed a man was destroying her apartment. Inside police found 24 year old Jaseland Falconbury who they say fought back as they tried to take him into custody.