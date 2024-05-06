Muncie: State Police and SBOA Investigation

Statement from Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour: “April 18, the City received a report indicating possible irregularities in the application of the City’s standard operating procedures and ethics guidelines. As a result, on April 19, the Mayor authorized an independent investigation by the State Board of Accounts and the State Police and placed one employee on Administrative Leave with pay.

The City is cooperating fully with the SBOA. The Muncie City Council was updated in an executive session on May 3 at City Hall. The City is unable to make any further comment pending the City’s receipt of the investigation report.”

Reporter’s note: we asked for the name of the employee, and or the Department from which they worked, and recieved the following reply: “…We are following the same privacy guidelines as we did with the SBOA investigation in October of 22.”