Contested Races Tuesday For County Commissioner

Delaware County Republicans on Tuesday will select their nominees in a pair of contested races for county commissioner. Incumbent commissioners James King and Sherry Riggin each have GOP primary challengers. The Star Press reports
Stephen Brand — president of the Muncie Sanitary District board — hopes to unseat King in District 1.
In District 2, incumbent Sherry Riggin’s opponent is Troy Ingram, a former Muncie City Council member.

Previous Post
Dunkirk Man Charged In Deadly Overdose
Next Post
Williams Draws 65 Year Sentence In Wife’s Death

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom