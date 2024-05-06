Delaware County Republicans on Tuesday will select their nominees in a pair of contested races for county commissioner. Incumbent commissioners James King and Sherry Riggin each have GOP primary challengers. The Star Press reports
Stephen Brand — president of the Muncie Sanitary District board — hopes to unseat King in District 1.
In District 2, incumbent Sherry Riggin’s opponent is Troy Ingram, a former Muncie City Council member.
Contested Races Tuesday For County Commissioner
