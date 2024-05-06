MCSD Investigating Pedestrian Struck

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department Crash Investigation Team is investigating after a pedestrian struck on State Road 13 and Fall Creek Drive near Pendleton Sunday. They say semi, it appears 53 year old Phillip D Allen of Fortville intentionally walked into the path of a northbound semi driven by Davis A. Najman of Michigan. The semi driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian but the pedestrian was struck by the passenger side of the semi-tractor. Allen was transported to IU Methodist in Indianapolis, and at last check is listed in Critical Condition. The driver was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol or drugs do not appear at this time to be a factor.