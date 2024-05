Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino was recently named one of the state’s “Best Places to Work” by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, an honor that executives say validates the racino’s efforts to build on a philosophy of servant leadership. The Herald Bulletin reports Harrah’s Hoosier Park was named in the Indiana Chamber’s “Best Places to Work” list in the large company category, which includes companies with between 250 and 1,000 employees.