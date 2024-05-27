Anderson City Council Shoots Down Funding…Again

For a second time, the Anderson City Council has upheld a decision to rescind funding to the Redwood Foundation through the American Rescue Plan program. The Herald Bulletin reports council voted 7-1 to deny the granting of $62,000 to the foundation. Councilman Ollie H. Dixon cast the no vote and Councilwoman Tiffany Harless abstained.

The council originally voted on May 2 to deny the appeal of the Redwood Foundation, in which no one from the foundation was in attendance.