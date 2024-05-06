Diverse Equity Inclusion in Anderson & Madison County

The Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce wants to address quality of life and economic development that may be hindered by trust issues among racially diverse groups in Madison County. A focus group to form a Diversity and Inclusion Committee met last week. Concerned citizen and founder of Community Lens, Kellie Kelley was there. She said it is her hope that “the City’s [Anderson] Equity Commission come to fruition. I think this would be a great first start to some of these initiatives”. She anticipates another meeting will be conducted soon.