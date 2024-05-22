Delphi Murders Special Judge Could Step Down

Every hearing in the Delphi murders case that was scheduled for this week has been canceled by the judge. Now, she will have to make a decision on her own future. The defense team for suspect Richard Allen filed a second motion to disqualify Special Judge Fran Gull earlier this month, and now the 42-page document detailing over a dozen reasons why Judge Gull should be removed has been released by the court. The trial now begins October 14th and is scheduled through November 15th, however, if Judge Gull does decide to step down, the entire case schedule could be affected.

The Star Press reports Delaware County Council member Ryan Webb has filed an election recount request in Delaware Circuit Court 3. Webb requested a recount of the May 7th Republican primary for the at-large county council race, which he lost by 68 votes.

A Muncie man convicted of participating in an interstate drug ring has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. 32-year-old Lance Michael McGee had plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver controlled substances. He was sentenced at a recent hearing by Judge Richard Young. Under the terms of a plea agreement, five other related charges pending against McGee were dismissed according to The Star Press.

On Monday, May 27th, Beech Grove Cemetery will host the 152nd annual Memorial Day service in the American Legion section of the historic cemetery. Monday’s service will include music, multiple speakers, the placing of the memorial wreath, and a rifle salute and taps by the Delaware County Honor Guard. Music will be performed by America’s Hometown Band, The event will begin at 10:45 a.m., with the main service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

A triple shooting in Indianapolis has left a man dead, a woman injured, and a baby hurt as well. Indy Metro Police were called to a home where they found three people wounded, one of them a young child barely 1-year-old. The child was only grazed by a bullet, but a man was badly wounded and later died at the hospital. A woman, described as a “teenager or young adult” was also shot and is expected to survive. It’s not clear how many shots were fired, but there were shell casings all over the place outside the house where the shooting happened.

The Indiana Fever came close to getting their first win of the season, but came up short in an 88-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun Monday night in front of a sold out crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fever guard Caitlin Clark left the game in the first half with an ankle injury, but returned in the second half. She finished the game with 17 points. Kelsey Mitchell also had 17 for Indiana. The Fever are 0-4. Their next game is tonight against the Seattle Storm.

Wildlife experts have begun relocating large numbers of largemouth bass from one lake to another in northern Indiana. The Indiana DNR says the population of largemouth bass from Tri-Lakes in Whitley County has started to have overcrowding issues, so they are catching a good portion of undersized largemouth bass in the lakes and relocating them to Roush Lake in Huntington County. As of Monday, the DNR says they have caught around 500 largemouth bass and plans to relocate 1,000 fish each of the next five years.

Monday marked the 35th anniversary of the Ruoff Music Center opening in Noblesville. Originally opened under the name Deer Creek Music Center from 1989 to 2001— the amphitheater has gone through a handful of name changes throughout its history. Its also been known as the Verizon Wireless Music Center, and Klipsch Music Center before finally landing on some variation of its Ruoff namesake since 2017. The venue’s first sell out was two months after opening with The Greatful Dead who performed on July 15th of 1989.

A 28-year-old Fishers man was arrested and charged after he allegedly strangled a woman, stole a gun and led Fishers Police on a high-speed chase. Edgar Gomez-Guadarrama was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated following the incident. Madison County officers provided a vehicle and suspect description and an Fishers PD officer driving along State Road 37 noticed the vehicle and began to follow it. The FPD officer ran the license plate number and confirmed it matched the numbers provided by Madison County officers. Elwood Police say Gomez-Guadarrama was wanted after he allegedly broke into a home and strangled a woman in front of a child. The victim and child were reportedly able to escape and call the police. Elwood police say they are seeking a warrant to charge Gomez-Guadarrama in their jurisdiction.

The Muncie Housing Authority Board of Commissioners have announced the appointment of Curtisa A. Goodwin, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the agency. Goodwin is a Muncie native and has worked for the Muncie Housing Authority for 24 years.

In response to widespread pushback from Hoosier educators, state officials have now issued new guidance — with more “flexibility” — on a new literacy license requirement that was adopted by the General Assembly earlier this year. Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said that their input has prompted the state’s education department to adjust and add training options. Some educators have additionally been exempted from the license requirements, as long as they aren’t teaching literacy to students past fifth grade according to indianacapitalchronicle.com.

Target is cutting prices on thousands of items as it acknowledges that shoppers are increasingly struggling with inflation, the company announced Monday. In a statement, Target said the price cuts affect approximately 5,000 “frequently shopped items,” including meat, milk, bread, fresh fruit, pet food and soda, and such non-perishable products as paper towels and diapers. Prices have already been reduced on about 1,500 items, the company said.

Earlier this week we reported on higher prices for your Memorial Day cookouts. But folks in California are over-the-top about the cost of a single fruit. The Rubyglow pineapple is available from Melissa’s Produce for a whopping $395.99. The fruit is pinkish-red on the outside and yellow on the inside. Only a few thousand of the expensive pineapples are produced each year by Fresh Del Monte, which sells a variety of produce. Grocery prices fell on the whole in April for the first time in 12 months, according to data released by the Labor Department. That from Fox59.

As the Indianapolis 500 — one of Indiana’s largest and most iconic sporting events — gets underway Memorial Day weekend, state officials are warning attendees to watch for signs of human trafficking. In a press release issued Monday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rikita noted such big events are known to create “increased demand” for trafficked people providing manual labor, se for hire and other services. Signs that a person may be a victim of human trafficking include appearing submissive or fearful, being prohibited from speaking alone to strangers, giving scripted or rehearsed answers or showing signs of physical abuse, the release went on to say. Experts say human trafficking incidents can increase during large events. According to one report, the Indy 500 this year is on pace for its highest attendance in years, with approximately 300,000 people or more expected to attend.

Even though the commencement speech that Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered earlier this month has received significant backlash, his merchandise is apparently selling fast online. On the NFL Shop, Butker’s men’s jersey and T-shirt have ranked among the “most popular” Chiefs gear Butker’s jersey is also third among the best-selling men’s jerseys in the league.

WFYI reports Indiana’s education department is telling school districts not to adopt new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students and sex-based discrimination until several lawsuits challenging the regulations, including one by the state’s attorney general, are settled. The new Title 9 guidelines, released by the U.S. Department of Education, forbids discrimination on the basis of sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics in federally funded educational programs. Attorney General Todd Rokita joined a lawsuit with several other GOP-led states that is focused on safeguards for students’ gender identity. Rokita called these news rules “radical” and alleges it’s an attack on the rights of girls by ending sex-based distinctions in public schools.

Monument Circle will once again host the popular Strawberry Festival this summer. The 58th annual Strawberry Fest is set to begin Thursday, June 13th at 9:00 a.m. and last until 4:00 p.m., or until supplies run out. Entertainment during the event will be performed within “SPARK on the Circle.” Items will range from $2 to $10.

WTHR reports Caitlin Clark has agreed to a multiyear partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods Co., which will introduce “signature basketball collections celebrating Clark’s continued legacy,” the company announced Tuesday. As part of her role, Clark will test, advise and provide feedback on a range of Wilson basketball products. Wilson will drop collections celebrating Clark for the rest of 2024 and work with her to develop her first-ever signature basketball line, slated to debut later this year.