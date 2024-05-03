Ball State University next month will confer approximately 3,000 doctoral, specialist, master’s, and baccalaureate degrees at its 2024 Spring Commencement ceremony. The University’s 198th Commencement ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, in the Quad, followed by individual college ceremonies throughout the day at Worthen Arena and Emens Auditorium.
BSU Commencement Ceremony Saturday
Previous Post
FULL RELEASE from Delaware County Prosecutor on “protestors.”
Next Post
Agnew Receives Teacher Educator Award