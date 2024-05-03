BSU Commencement Ceremony Saturday

Ball State University next month will confer approximately 3,000 doctoral, specialist, master’s, and baccalaureate degrees at its 2024 Spring Commencement ceremony. The University’s 198th Commencement ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, in the Quad, followed by individual college ceremonies throughout the day at Worthen Arena and Emens Auditorium.

Previous Post
FULL RELEASE from Delaware County Prosecutor on “protestors.”
Next Post
Agnew Receives Teacher Educator Award

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom