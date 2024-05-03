With no representation from the Redwood Foundation, the Anderson City Council denied the request for American Rescue Plan funding. According to the Star Press, council denied the request for $62,000.
The Redwood Foundation originally requested a grant of $246,000 for a Cure Violence Prevention Program through President Larry McClendon. The $62,000 award was terminated on April 5 and the Redwood Foundation appealed the decision of the committee.
Anderson City Council Denies Redwood Foundation ARPA Funds
