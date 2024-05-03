Anderson City Council Denies Redwood Foundation ARPA Funds

With no representation from the Redwood Foundation, the Anderson City Council denied the request for American Rescue Plan funding. According to the Star Press, council denied the request for $62,000.
The Redwood Foundation originally requested a grant of $246,000 for a Cure Violence Prevention Program through President Larry McClendon. The $62,000 award was terminated on April 5 and the Redwood Foundation appealed the decision of the committee.

