Representative Errington Votes No on Indiana House Bill 1338

Indiana House Bill 1338 limits access to the Public Access Counselor – what was State Representative Sue Errington’s vote…

The bill was authored by JD Prescott, having to do with public meeting decorum, but amendments were added, and allowed to stay in the legislation.

Contest time for music departments – from a last week chat with Chuck Reynolds…

he’s the incoming CEO of the Muncie Community Schools, hear the full interview on WMUNMuncie.com.

Leach, leaving – here’s Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour from last week on social media…

Former BSU Cardinal and current Colts Offensive Lineman Danny Pinter is among the special guests today at Stop, Drop, Rock ’n’ Roll 2024, benefitting the Families of Our Fallen Firefighters with food, entertainment, and live and silent auctions as the Indiana Roof Ballroom transforms to an Irish Pub for one night only! Tonight, Thursday, April 18th, 2024, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. A $30 donation can be made in advance or at the door.

More coverage to add to our yesterday reporting by Bret Busby – Anderson native and former MLB pitcher Carl Erskine has died at age 97, his life after baseball is what he will be remembered for…

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch called the conversations about COIVD lockdowns and mask mandates private between her and Gov. Holcomb, but now as a candidate for his job, clearly states her disagreement…

from WMUN news Radio last week. She is a Republican candidate for Governor in the May 7 primary.

Today at Worthen Arena BSU – MIVA win, or go home: Ohio State Buckeyes will take on Loyola-Chicago Ramblers at 4:00 pm, then 7:00 p.m., Ball State versus Lindenwood.

For the 9th time in Delaware county, a convicted person was sentenced for dealing resulting in death. 32 years in prison for Kimberlee Twigg who pled Guilty. Twigg had admitted that after she watched the victim die of the drugs she sold him, she continued to sell drugs for 9 months until her arrest.

Whatever happened to One Ball State Day – President Geoffrey Mearns finally told us last week…

The annual fundraising event happened earlier this month.

The location has been released for the MCS State of the City event – Southside Middle School is the place, May 8th at 7:00 p.m.